Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Up 2.6%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 21,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 95,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Industrial Services Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.