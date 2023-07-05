Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Up 2.6%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 21,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 95,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.