Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.36% of Williams-Sonoma worth $108,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 31,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 220.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

WSM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. 153,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,931. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

