Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,037 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 4.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. 915,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,379. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

