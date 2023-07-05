Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 582,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Winc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Winc as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Winc Company Profile

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

