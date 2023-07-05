Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.80

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.80 and traded as high as $67.73. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 208,315 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,496,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.