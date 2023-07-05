World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

World Kinect Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WKC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 724,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

