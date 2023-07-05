World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

