Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $49,456.74 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,086,574,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,089,367,990 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06498536 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60,115.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

