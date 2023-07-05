XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE XFLT remained flat at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

