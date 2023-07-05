XDC Network (XDC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $454.10 million and $2.08 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,572,024 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

