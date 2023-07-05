Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Free Report) was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

Xero Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

