XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,204.83

XP Power Limited (LON:XPPFree Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,204.83 ($27.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,919.50 ($24.36). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,978 ($25.10), with a volume of 15,115 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.84) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,204.36. The company has a market cap of £382.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,944.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

