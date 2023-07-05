XSGD Achieves Market Cap of $65.11 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and $514,211.02 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

