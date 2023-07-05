XYO (XYO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $373,918.28

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and $373,918.28 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,457.54 or 1.00024779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

