Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) versus The Competition Critical Review

Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) is one of 1,194 public companies in the "Asset Management" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yangzijiang Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 379.23% 8.02% 5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yangzijiang Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangzijiang Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangzijiang Financial Competitors 1041 4479 5822 82 2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 88.50%. Given Yangzijiang Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yangzijiang Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

48.2% of Yangzijiang Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yangzijiang Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangzijiang Financial N/A N/A -0.46 Yangzijiang Financial Competitors $200.27 million -$12.78 million -0.01

Yangzijiang Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Yangzijiang Financial. Yangzijiang Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yangzijiang Financial peers beat Yangzijiang Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

