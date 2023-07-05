Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.34.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

