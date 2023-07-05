Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $210,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 239,883 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

