Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $303,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,805 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,839,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after buying an additional 315,622 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,350,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Fields Profile

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

