Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 800 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $437.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

