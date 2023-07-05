Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 900 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.