Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $264,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

