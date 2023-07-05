Zacks Research Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $35.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.91 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $782.56 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $441.63 and a 12 month high of $795.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.90 and a 200-day moving average of $656.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

