Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 615,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,054,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,561.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

