Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lessened by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.38. The stock had a trading volume of 186,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,856. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

