Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Zimtu Capital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.28.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
Featured Stories
