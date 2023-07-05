ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 21,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 30,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

ZOZO Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

