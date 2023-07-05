Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.