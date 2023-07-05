Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.