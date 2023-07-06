Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 560.40 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 560.40 ($7.11). Approximately 13,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.15).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of £315.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,226.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 541.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.59.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

