Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.