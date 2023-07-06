Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $44.56 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $301,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

