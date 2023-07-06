Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) PT at $156.11

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.11.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $165.01 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

