Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$118.30

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$106.75 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.18). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8260038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

