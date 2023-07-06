Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.46 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.46 million and $2.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

