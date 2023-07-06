Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 202,062 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

