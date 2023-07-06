Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

