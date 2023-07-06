BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,285 shares of company stock worth $998,451 over the last ninety days. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.