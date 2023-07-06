Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00103189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

