BitShares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.28 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. BitShares has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $50.28 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 51% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,995,544 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

