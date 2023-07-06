Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.80.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Boralex stock opened at C$36.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 164.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0646869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

