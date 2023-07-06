Brokerages Set Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of RAIN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Oncology

)

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Featured Articles

