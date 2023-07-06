Brokerages Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price at $13.60

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.43 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $408.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

