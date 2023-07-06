Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $264.29

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $283.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.20. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $289.47.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

