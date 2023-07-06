Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cable One Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,255,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $651.58 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $602.70 and a 52-week high of $1,464.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $667.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.30.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

