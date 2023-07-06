Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of CPE opened at $34.66 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,492,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.3% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

