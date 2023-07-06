Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

