Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $584.96 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $584.96 million and approximately $50.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,411.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00337527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.58 or 0.00912743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00548104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00140995 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,950,492 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,719,407.7178283 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20006042 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $45,668,006.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.