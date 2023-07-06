Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 543,066 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1,718.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.