Dawson James Cuts 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target to $15.00

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Dawson James from $67.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on 22nd Century Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 1,161.7 %

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.44. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.15). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 92.05%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 142,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90,669 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

