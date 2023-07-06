De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

DGMLF opened at $0.95 on Monday. De Grey Mining has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

