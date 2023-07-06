Defira (FIRA) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Top Exchanges

Defira (FIRA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Defira has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Defira token can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Defira has a market cap of $31.73 million and $6,766.12 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Defira

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.03309883 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $438.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

